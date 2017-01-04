‘Girl Meets World’ Officially Cancelled

We posted the rumor the other day, but it’s now confirmed: ‘Girl Meets World’ has been cancelled. About a week ago, “Boy Meet World” star Rider Strong, who regularly appeared on the “Girl Meets World” spin-off, eluded that the popular Disney show was done for good.
Say it ain't so…
Posted by Y107 on Friday, December 30, 2016
While the source was credible, we just didn’t want to believe it. But now, the writers have tweeted the confirmation.
It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over
— Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) January 5, 2017
I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes
— Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) January 5, 2017
We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn't be more proud of. As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty –
— Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) January 5, 2017
The three souvenirs are the final 3 episodes, starting with it’s return tomorrow night, featuring a one-hour special. The final episode will air Jan 20th titled “Girl Meets Goodbye”. Good news: it’ll feature all your “Boy Meets World” favs, so get ready for a bittersweet piece of nostalgia. The show ran for 3 seasons and 70 episodes.
Show star Rowan Blanchard, who played Cory and Topanga Matthews’ daughter Riley, was none to happy, and took to Instagram with her thoughts and tears.
Co-star Sabrina Carpenter did the same.
The last time I had in n out burger and didn't eat it, I had just been cast in a show called girl meets world! Tonight I sit here and I can't eat my in n out burger because life comes full circle. We speak in the language of love, heartbreak, friendship, family, sadness, and laughter. Wherever we are in the world, whatever we believe in, whoever we love, we all speak that language. We had the privilege of growing up in front of your eyes. The privilege of teaching the lessons we were learning ourselves and beyond that. To the family that was created on our set, between the cast and crew, thank you for giving us the ability to make mistakes and to grow. I felt so safe in that bay window. People thought it was weird that I was excited to go to work. People thought it was weird that we really did and still do love each other. That's a rare entity, we hold that tight. Thank you Disney for giving this show and these characters the chance to see the light of day. I know I feel very lucky to have given life to Maya hart. MJ- without you I wouldn't know most of what I do. I also probably would have never had 2 paint fights in my lifetime. We live in an intricate world. We can be adversaries whilst being allies. To everyone that watched our show and felt something, thank you. To everyone that grew up watching Boy Meets World and decided to give our story for a new generation a chance, thank you. And to the little girls reading this, You can do whatever you put your mind to. You're gonna meet the world now, and I think you'll love it. "There is no end. There is no beginning. There is only the infinite passion of life." – Fellini
Sad news indeed for a great show with a great message for teens, much like the original.
The kicker…
GMW nominated this morning Outstanding Children's Programming by Producer's Guild of America.
It's like rai-ai-ain on your wedding day…
— Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) January 5, 2017
Ouch.
At least Sabrina Carpenter has her budding music career. What do you think of the new single?