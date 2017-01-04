‘Girl Meets World’ Officially Cancelled

We posted the rumor the other day, but it’s now confirmed: ‘Girl Meets World’ has been cancelled. About a week ago, “Boy Meet World” star Rider Strong, who regularly appeared on the “Girl Meets World” spin-off, eluded that the popular Disney show was done for good.

While the source was credible, we just didn’t want to believe it. But now, the writers have tweeted the confirmation.

It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) January 5, 2017

I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) January 5, 2017

We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn't be more proud of. As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty – — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) January 5, 2017

The three souvenirs are the final 3 episodes, starting with it’s return tomorrow night, featuring a one-hour special. The final episode will air Jan 20th titled “Girl Meets Goodbye”. Good news: it’ll feature all your “Boy Meets World” favs, so get ready for a bittersweet piece of nostalgia. The show ran for 3 seasons and 70 episodes.

Show star Rowan Blanchard, who played Cory and Topanga Matthews’ daughter Riley, was none to happy, and took to Instagram with her thoughts and tears.

A photo posted by Rowan Blanchard (@rowanblanchard) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:42pm PST

Co-star Sabrina Carpenter did the same.

Sad news indeed for a great show with a great message for teens, much like the original.

The kicker…

GMW nominated this morning Outstanding Children's Programming by Producer's Guild of America.

It's like rai-ai-ain on your wedding day… — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) January 5, 2017

Ouch.

At least Sabrina Carpenter has her budding music career. What do you think of the new single?