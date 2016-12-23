Girl gets dumped via texts, calls out her ex-fiance on MNF

There’s nothing worst than being dumped via text.

I take that back…. getting dumped via text by your FIANCE is a tiny bit worse. Brenna Clanton was trying to be an awesome significant other and got her guy tickets to a Cowboys game. The problem? Dude broke up with her via text in October, saying they had ‘nothing in common.’ So, what’s a girl to do?

THE. BEST. THING. EVER.

She showed up to the Cowboys game with her friend and the greatest sign..

Christmas clapbacks, anyone?