Girl gets dumped via texts, calls out her ex-fiance on MNF

There’s nothing worst than being dumped via text.
I take that back…. getting dumped via text by your FIANCE is a tiny bit worse. Brenna Clanton was trying to be an awesome significant other and got her guy tickets to a Cowboys game. The problem? Dude broke up with her via text in October, saying they had ‘nothing in common.’ So, what’s a girl to do?
THE. BEST. THING. EVER.
She showed up to the Cowboys game with her friend and the greatest sign..
Christmas clapbacks, anyone? – JAX
Her fiancé dumped her VIA TEXT before finding out she bought him Cowboys tickets for Christmas. She's doing fine. pic.twitter.com/z4YtBAaKcD
— Alex McDaniel (@AlexMcDaniel) December 27, 2016