Gilmore Girls 2017 Revival Pending?

While 2016 didn’t leave us with a bunch to be excited about, it did give us the return of Rory and Lorelai, aka “Gilmore Girls”. But then it ended in such a frustrating word, on 4 little words.

SPOILER ALERT. SPOILER ALERT.

Where's an eighth grade science fair when you need one? #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/6qYnjbn32q — Netflix US (@netflix) December 28, 2016

So if you haven’t watched the Netflix revival the dropped around Thanksgiving, but still plan on it, and somehow haven’t heard about the outcome, you should probably have stopped reading by now.

The way the show ended, with the big reveal of Rory’s pregnancy, has left the audience curious who the baby is, and now what. And Netflix has been loving every minute, as this has been a smash for the service. And when you’re sitting on a goldmine, you can’t just walk away. It doesn’t look like they’re about to, as the above image was posted the other day further fueling the mystery of just who Rory’s lover is, and what becomes of the baby’s life, while showing Netflix is not ready to let the mystery go away quietly.

Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino said shortly after the episodes dropped, that anything was possible, but for now, she was walking away and “taking a break” as she was “exhausted”. So, there’s a chance. (Of course, she also stated who’s to say Rory actually went through with the pregnancy…)

And if Netflix has anything to do with it, it seems they’re trying to stoke the fire for just that to happen. Will it be in 2017? One can only hope.

Would you be excited about the story continuing, or are you content?