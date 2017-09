It’s with some frustration we break the news today that the Gavin DeGraw show planned for the Blue Note next week has been canceled.

Due to a personal family matter, Gavin DeGraw is canceling his tour dates for the month of September and will not be… Posted by The Blue Note on Friday, September 1, 2017

We were excited to see him as we know many of you were as well. Hopefully, once whatever family situation is going on clears up, he’ll reschedule.

Bummer.