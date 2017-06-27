Gavin Degraw @Blue Note

Multi-Platinum singer, performer, and songwriter Gavin DeGraw, is coming to the Blue Note September 5th, and we couldn’t be more excited!

Since 2003, he’s been blowing us away with tracks like “I Don’t Want To Be,” “Chariot,” and “Not Over You” to name a few. He’s worked with Ryan Tedder and Colbie Caillat, and consistently tours, including sold-out dates with the legendary Billy Joel. His fifth album dropped late last year, and in support, his tour now brings him to Mid-Missouri. And if you love him on the radio, he’s even better live. You don’t want to miss this show!

