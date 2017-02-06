Gaga’s Intro At The ‘Bowl’ A ‘Perfect Illusion’?

Darn it TMZ, taking all the fun out of it. Let’s go back to the end of the second quarter. The announcers make a point of noting the roof is opening, as the camera show it. We’ve heard for weeks that Lady Gaga will start the halftime show on the roof. The halftime performance indeed starts with her on the roof, as she performs “This Land Is Your Land”, as drones fill the sky behind her. It’s an amazing moment. And then she jumps. And the camera loses her, then picks her up again floating down to her perch.

But why did the camera lose her? Cause it was all fake, and no other than TMZ has the proof.

We totally get it, as she couldn’t completely free-fall. It needed to be a controlled fall. And for the sake of the halftime, which needs to be timed, there wasn’t time for her to fit the whole fall in. Regardless, it was still really cool.

Then again, it’s TMZ, so maybe it was all fake, like the “A Dog’s Purpose” video.

And for the fun of it, here’s some other fan footage from inside the stadium.