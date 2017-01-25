G-M-O Fruit

Some new apples will be sweeping over the stores throughout the midwest next month. A company that goes by the name Okanagan will be selling “Arctic” apples. They will be G-M-O if you don’t know what that means it stands for Genetically Modified Organism. This is where genes from the DNA of one species are extracted and artificially forced into the genes of an unrelated plant or animal. The foreign genes may come from bacteria, viruses, insects, animals or even humans. ( I learned about this is college.)

These apples have been genetically modified to resist browning. Now I’m not a fruit expert by any means but isn’t fruit supposed to brown and age it just seems so unnatural to me. To go even further the apples are going to be sold pre-sliced in clear pouches. They will not be marked as a G-M-O product and you will only be able to find out if it is by scanning the product code, or if the store chooses to tell you.

The USDA has approved these apples but studies have shown that G-M-O’s could be linked to some pretty serious health issues. Let us know what you think about fruit starting to become genetically modified in the comments below.