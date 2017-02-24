Food of The Future!

Well I never thought this would happen but I was proven wrong… there is a growing industry in the U.S. for edible insect products, at least according to NBC News. Bugs are the dietary norm in much of the tropical world, those of us here though haven’t quite developed the taste/ desire for insects. Okay, I know you’re freaked out but let’s just talk through this.

So once we get past the “ick factor” bugs more specifically crickets are being explored as a food source because of the crazy amount of protein they provided. Not only that but they also are highly nutritious, and fairly cheap to harvest. Scientists have viewed it as a way to feed the planet’s growing population. The owner of a cricket farm in Ohio sees this as a long-term opportunity. He stated that it would take some 20 or 30 years to develop insects into markets for people to consume.

Yeah, I think I’m sticking to beef, chicken, greens etc. before I even begin to dive into the “insect diet” no thanks!! Would you ever eat bugs with your meals? let us know in the comments below!