Food Breathalyzer

Having gas is never a fun time and there are times where it can be highly inconvenient. A new device is looking to help you stay away from foods that could give you really bad indigestion. It’s like a breathalyzer for food, it works with your smartphone the device is called AIRE. It can read the amount of gas that is in your bloodstream.

The maker of the device, FoodMarble, says that foods you don’t digest well cause gas buildup in the body and AIRE helps point them out. The intended use is to stop bloating, diarrhea, and constipation.

As strange and goofy as the product sounds this could help out many people especially if you’re going on a date with that special someone.