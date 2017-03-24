The Five Second Rule Is Not As Gross As You Thought

Face it, you have dropped food on the floor picked it up and said “Five-second rule” at least once in your life. If not, you’re in the minority. A study has been done showing that the “Five-second rule” is safe in most cases.University of Aston researchers says the length of time that food is spent on the floor isn’t a factor in bacterial transfer for dry foods, they even say these foods can be eaten after spending up to half an hour on tiled or laminated floor, with very little increased risk of germs.

