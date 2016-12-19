Listen Live
Fifth Harmony sounds VERY different without Camila Cabello

December 21, 2016 Leave a comment

You can find anything on the internet these days. And with the FH fallout, comes ‘That’s My Girl’ without Camila Cabello on it.

Something’s DEFINITELY missing. Listen for yourself and let us know if you notice a difference. – JAX

