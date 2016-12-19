Dirty @30 – Dec. 19 – Fifth a Fourth, BC Leaves Rob, and Liam’s Direction

What a weekend featuring 2 splits and one rumored reunion. Let’s get dirty.

Blac Chyna Leaves Rob Kardashian

So there’s been some big troubles in this relationship all along. But everything seemed better once baby Dream was born. Well, until the Kardashian sisters said there’s no way Blac could take the Kardashian name after she and Rob got married. You know that couldn’t sit well. Then her Instagram was hacked, potentially revealing she may have only been in the relationship for the Kardashian trademark. Next thing you know, Rob takes to Snapchat to show the house has been cleared out, and Blac and baby dream are gone. The fight continues on Instagram. She claims she helped him and now he “does nothing”, that she did all she could. Is this the end? He swears it’s not just a stunt.

Camilla Cabello Leaves Fifth Harmony

Things have not been going well for Fifth Harmony for quite some time either. It’s seemed like once a week we’d hear about some rift. Then last week, Lauren can’t perform in Brazil after getting busted for marijuana at a DC airport. Then Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bad Things” goes gold. Next thing you know, Camilla Cabello shocks Harmonizers stating she has officially left the group, confirmed by the band. It appears they plan to continue as a four-piece, but for how long? And how long will it take until Zayn and Camilla record a duet? (We recommend covering Jesse McCartney’s “Leaving”. Appropriate, right?) BTW, yesterday was also the last day of her contract to the group. Coincidence?

Liam Is 100% Certain of a One Direction Reunion

One Direction take a “hiatus” and the world falls apart. Zayn might be gone, but the remaining quartet promise they will be back. At the time, they said it’d just be one year. That has come and gone. Liam and Louis have new babies. Niall has a new single. Louis just dropped his new single with Steve Aoki. And Harry… movies, music… what is he NOT up to. But Niall has continued to proclaim the band is not done. And now, out of the blue, Liam is joining him. In a twitter interview, Liam broke this silence. Still no word from Louis or Harry. We’ll just keep hoping I guess? After all, apparently they DID all reunite for Louis’ performance of that new single.