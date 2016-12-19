Fifth Harmony Member Arrested

Fifth Harmony is scheduled to perform tonight in Brazil, but might be sounding more like a fourth, as one member may not make it. Tuesday night, Lauren Jauregui was about to board a plane at Dulles Airport near DC, when she was stopped at a TSA checkpoint, and rumored to have been caught with a bag of weed in her carry-on. According to Gossip Cop, she was arrested on the spot.

Her attorney has since spoken to the media saying she was not arrested, but rather issued a citation and released, and it will be dealt with later. He added she should be fine to perform tonight.

It’s just more drama added to the ticking time bomb that the girl power group has become.