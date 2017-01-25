Britney Has Found the Perfect ‘5th’ Harmonizer

Fifth Harmony has made it clear they are “movin on” without Camila Cabello, but they’re keeping the name. Apparently, Britney Spears doesn’t agree.

We totally get it. If you’re a “fifth”, it only makes sense to have five members. And Brit Brit claims to have found the perfect fifth member.

Welcome to “Pimp My Sister” as Britney offers up Jamie Lynn Spears, her little sister.

My sister is now the fifth member 😜😜😜 A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 24, 2017 at 1:47pm PST

(pause for shock factor… and a chuckle)

Yes, Jaime Lynn, former “Zoey 101” Nickelodeon star who stirred controversy when she became pregnant at 16. She’s enjoyed being a mommy, but has struggled to find a foothold in her career as a country star. How bad would it be? At 25, she’s only 2 years older than Ally, the group’s oldest member.

Surprisingly, the girls didn’t rule it out.

We’ve got plenty of room for a Sixth 😍 https://t.co/SVYxzFWL8i — Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) January 24, 2017

6? Well, even though she left on questionable terms, Camila is apparently always to be considered as the Fifth.

Here’s the thing though: we get that Britney is joking and all, but it’s a bit uncomfortable, as Jamie Lynn continues to attempt a country career. So is Brittney trying to use her influence for a sisterly boost? It’s not like Jamie’s career is really working out on her own, so it couldn’t hurt… even if it’s the wrong format.

Whatever happens, best of luck Jamie.