Fear Factor Is Being Revived With A New Spin

MTV is going to be bringing Fear Factor back but with a little spin. The New show will flip the script as it targets Generation Z. Instead of the gross creepy challenges like eating bugs and being covered in snakes or spiders, the challenges will be more playful with increasing tension. The new stunts are geared towards today’s youth. With challenges consisting of couch surfing at 300 feet and waterlogging personal cell phones.

Contestants will still be pushed way beyond their comfort zone so their physiological response kicks in. The Episodes will still be an hour long and teamed based like the original. The winner of the show will receive $50,000 and there is also a new host. The 12 episode reboot will be hosted and produced by Ludacris. Joe Rogan will not be involved in the new show. Fear factor will premiere Tuesday, May 30th at 10 pm. Let us know what you think about the new reboot and changes in the comments below!