Fall Bridal Showcase Coming September 10

No matter what stage of the planning process you might be in, Fall Bridal Showcase promises to provide a fun-filled, informative afternoon for you during your wedding journey!

Happening Sunday, September 10 at the Holiday Inn Expo Center in Columbia, the Fall Bridal Showcase is a day filled with wedding inspiration, information, and more as well as prize drawings and samplings of wedding services and products. The event plays host to wedding vendors of all types, including florists, caterers, DJs, entertainment, photographers, venues, wedding cakes, and more! You will not want to miss this show – it’s your one-stop place for all of your wedding day needs!

Admission is just $5 and can be purchased at the door. Find out more here.

