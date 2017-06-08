Listen Live
Breaking News
Shutterstock

Ever run into these gym offenders?

Jax June 8, 2017 Cosmo and the Y107 Morning Show, JAX Blogs Leave a comment

You’re doing you in the gym. Minding your own business. Doing what you need to do to achieve your goals when all of a sudden, this bro/brahette appears seemingly out of nowhere to ruin your gym experience. 

https://twitter.com/Brittbritt_58/status/872681950397341697

Here’s more offenders. – JaX

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | EEO Information | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer
© Copyright 2017, Y107. All Rights Reserved.