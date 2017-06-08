You’re doing you in the gym. Minding your own business. Doing what you need to do to achieve your goals when all of a sudden, this bro/brahette appears seemingly out of nowhere to ruin your gym experience.

you can find the deepest darkest corner of the gym to do hip thrusts and still some creep guy still gunna find a reason to be there — Caitlin McGrath (@ccaitlincaitlin) April 27, 2017

https://twitter.com/Brittbritt_58/status/872681950397341697

I'm afraid that since it's been so long, that I'll get in the squat rack and have forgotten how to squat & have to curl… — Chap (@RachaelJoann) April 26, 2017

when dudes I just matched with creep me at the gym. deleting bumble byeee 😒 pic.twitter.com/2NjhXScAqY — kristen (@kris10michaela) May 9, 2017

Hey. The barbell rack does NOT double as a personalized stretching quarter. Please go to your designated area. — JAX (@JXonair) June 8, 2017

Here’s more offenders. – JaX