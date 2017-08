Coming to a chapel near you… this Chicago entertainment reporter’s proposal is a unique one.

Jake Hamilton had been in dating his girlfriend Lauren Deschenes for a while now and felt it was time to pop the question. But just any normal proposal wasn’t going to cut it…

Movie Theatre Proposal For those asking how I proposed to my girlfriend…I brought her to the movies Posted by Jake Hamilton Fox 32 Chicago on Sunday, August 27, 2017

Of course, she said yes.

I can breathe now. A post shared by Jake Hamilton (@jakestakes) on Aug 26, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

and their friends and family were there to catch the moment.