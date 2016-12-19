Engaged To My Brother?!?!

You know sometimes it really pays off to stalk someone before you start dating… or at least look into the background of the one you are going to marry! A woman on Reddit explained that she had an “absentee dad” and was raised by her mom. Her fiance was raised in a very similar manner by his mother and stepdad.

When they were writing the wedding invitations, The mother pulled out a photo of her fiance’s real dad. Turns out that the man in the picture was also her dad as well. That’s not even the worst part, her fiance knew the entire time they have been together. As of right now, they are currently still together.

Yeah, makes you want to look through your family history now right? Make sure the person you married isn’t your brother or sister is the moral of this story!