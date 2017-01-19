Ellen Degeneres Sets People’s Choice History

The day time talk show host took home her 18th, 19th & 20th award!

Ellen Degeneres became the “winningest” person in People’s Choice Awards history.

She won for favorite Daytime TV Show Host she also won Favorite Animated Film Voice for “Finding Dory,” and Favorite Comedic Collaboration, for the “Mall Mischief” bit she did on her TV show last month with Britney Spears.

For a full list of all of the winners from last night read here

Big winners included J.Lo, Fifth Harmony, Justin Timberlake, Melissa McCarthy & The Big Bang Theory among others.