Is Ed Sheeran FINALLY dropping new music??

A couple of weeks ago, Ed Sheeran’s twitter cover photo and profile photo both changed to a shade of blue. No clues as to what that meant.

Today, we get a little more. His cover photo on twitter has changed to a shade of the same blue and ‘January 6th 5AM GMT | 12AM EST’ along with it. A tweet also followed with what could be the ‘divide’ symbol. That means 11PM our time, Ed Sheeran is dropping SOMETHING new. Could it be new music? We’ll have to find out. – JAX