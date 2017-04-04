Ed Sheeran Eyeing the End of His Touring Career

While Ed Sheeran gears up to kick off his huge North American tour this summer, he’s already looking towards the end. Not the end of this tour, but the end of his touring life in general. We’ll say this: Do whatever you can to get tickets to this tour!

I’m devastated by this news, especially because I didn’t get tickets. And what gives Ed? It’s so early in his career. Why would he pull the “Adele card” and stop touring already? He’s only 26 after all.

Why is Ed Quitting?

In a recent interview with “Good Morning Britain“, he revealed once he has kids, he’s done. Well, as far as touring goes.

“I don’t want to be touring when I have kids; I want to be like nipping out every now and then and being able to actually be a father,” he said.

You have to respect that, although the selfish side of us is destroyed on the inside. So, how soon does he plan to have kids then?

“I think I would definitely love kids, I would definitely love all the kids in the world but I don’t want to have them right now,” he added.

Ed Sheeran Already A Father?

BTW, this was the same interview he responded that his baby doppelganger was not his, a perfect response.

Ed swears it's not his kid, but that resemblance… A post shared by Y107 (@y107) on Mar 29, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

While he has been in a steady relationship with his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn, they haven’t advanced anything further, yet. We’ll just take one thing at a time and hope there’s at least one more tour still to come. We’ll make sure we get those tickets next time.

Just to clarify, he did add while the touring would stop, the songwriting and recording would not. Phew!