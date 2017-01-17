Everything We Know About Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide’

Ed Sheeran just returned from hiatus in a big way, and dropped not one, but 2 new smash tracks, and then the album news. So here’s what we know.

If you haven’t caught the new tracks yet, keep listening as BOTH are now spinning on the airwaves.

“Shape of You” was originally written for Rihanna, but we’re glad Ed decided to keep it.

We now know the release date of the album “Divide”, his first album in 3 years! And the pre-order has already started.

÷ out 3rd March. Pre-order will go live at midnight in your country x pic.twitter.com/V3mHxxCaOP — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 12, 2017

We also have the full track listing. Again, you can pre-order it here.

If you get the Deluxe version, you’ll get 4 additional track including: “Barcelona,” “Bibia Be Ye Ye,” “Nancy Mulligan,” and “Save Myself.”

That second track, “Bibia Be Ye Ye” is actually not in English, but in Twi, which is a Ghanaian dialect, as he wrote the song while spending time in Ghana, where he enjoyed a drink called the “Shocker”.

The album cover will not be the blue with the divide sign apparently. But, he DID paint the cover himself. We’re really curious to see that.

We’re sure tour news will follow soon, but we’ve got nothing yet.

Since the previous albums were “+” and “X”, we can guess “-” will be next. (Just hopefully not his last, right?)

How’d he spend 2016? Since he pretty much burned all the skin off his foot for his 25th, he spent a big portion recovering and writing/co-writing. Did you know he co-wrote “Love Yourself”? It was a song that was supposed to be on “Divide”, but didn’t make the cut. Then Justin put his own spin on it, and the rest was, well, as smash hit. He also co-wrote “Cold Water”, but totally forgot he did, even after Diplo called and asked to use it, and that Bieber was interested in jumping on the Major Lazer track. It wasn’t until Ed heard the mix that he finally remmebered it. Ed’s version was very different however, as it was much slower.

He also was apparently practicing his “Fresh Prince” rap.