Drone fail?

Drones are fun to use and you might want to fly them around some famous landmarks. The issue is that you have to be careful how close you fly to them and please make sure that battery is charged and you are still within range otherwise, you will lose control and end up facing some serious charges like the drone that crashed into the Space Needle. Check it out for yourself below.

While the city of Seattle has no specific drone laws, it is considering charges of reckless endangerment. The FAA is also investigating the incident, which could have had multiple violations, including flying over unprotected people, beyond visual line of sight, and reckless operation.

This is the third drone that has been recovered from the Space Needle.