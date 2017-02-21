What’s Up With Drake and J-LO?

A few weeks ago, it was all anyone seemed to want to talk about: the pairing of Drake and J-Lo. One of the biggest reasons was we were all so happy for Drake and Rihanna to finally get together…

And then, POOF, that’s over. Shortly after, he surprises us with J-Lo, who’s got 17 years on him. (Rihanna even stopped following J-Lo on social shortly after the pic below dropped).

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

Of course it had to be due to a single they’re working on together, right. And just a publicity romance? (Look at the way he’s looking at the camera…) However, the single or video never dropped. (Sample of it below.)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOo7tGXgT1Z/

At the same party, they kissed as they were crowned Prom King and Queen. Again, pretty sure it’s for the upcoming video…right?

But since, it’s gone quiet. Now we’re hearing he just sent a shout-out to RhiRhi for her b-day…

of note from tonight, drake did all his songs with rihanna and shouted her birthday out@TMZ see me fam pic.twitter.com/1o5bXwbFIa — 🐘 (@aymangolassi) February 21, 2017

And was spotted in the club getting flirty with model Winnie Harlow.

So, I guess it’s safe to say the Drizzy-Lo Romance is done. Apparently it has been since pre-Valentine’s Day, which they did not spend together. And that single we now know will be part of Drizzy’s “More Life” playlist, featuring 8 tracks including “Fake Love” and the one with J-Lo, which drops March 4th.