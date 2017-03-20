The Dollar Bill Swap Is Back and Bigger Than Ever

By popular demand, the Y107 Dollar Bill Swap is back… but with a big twist!

If you’re not familiar, the concept for the Dollar Bill Swap is easy. All you have to do is find a dollar bill with 1-0-6-9 in consecutive order. Then listen for your chance to be caller 7, and you’ll have the chance to trade that bill in for $107!

But this time, it’s even bigger.

Welcome to the “Double or Nothing” Dollar Bill Swap. When you’re caller 7, this time around, you’ll have a chance to keep the money OR spin the wheel for the chance to double it. You might win $214. You might also go for broke. Will you risk it?

We’ll play 3 times a day: 7:20a, 11:20a, and 3:20p. It all starts Thursday, March 23rd, so be looking for those dollar bills!

Pretty simple, eh? Now go find your dollar billz and win you some $$.

FAQ