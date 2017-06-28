Donnie Wahlberg Loves Waffle House

Donnie decided to stop in at a Maryland Waffle House and grab some food. His bill was $62.75 and he left what for a tip?

People magazine says that Donnie showed up in the early morning hours to the Waffle House and left the 3 person staff a $500 tip for them to split!

“There were two servers and a cook, and he left a $500 tip for the three of them to split,” Jessica Reed, an employee at the Waffle House location, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “They took a picture together and he was apparently really awesome.”