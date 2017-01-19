Donald Trump Has His Own Insect

A new species of moth that has been discovered and it has been named ofter President-elect Donald Trump, with evolutionary biologist Vazrick Nazari naming it Neopalpa donaldtrumpi. Nazari said he was inspired by the resemblance of the scales on the head of the moth to Trump’s hairstyle.

He also said that he did it out of concern that conservation efforts might be under threat in the new administration. He wants to continue protecting fragile ecosystem and protected areas in the U.S. Find out more about the new species in the video below!