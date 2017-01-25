DIY Survival

I love DIY projects and this one can end up helping you if you get lost in the wild. First off it’s assuming you have a can, which if you go camping you will most likely have at least one canned item. If you just so happen to get lost or are on the run because I don’t know a wild bear or something has been hunting you down, this DIY project may just save your life.

Specific Love Creations which is a channel on Youtube designed a high-volume whistle that hikers can make with just a tin can and a nail, or another sharp object. Check out how to make the survival whistle down below!