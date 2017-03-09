Ed Sheeran’s new album Divide has already been a huge success! It looks like that the time off he took was well spent, but that is to be expected I mean we are talking about Ed Sheeran here! Ed is coming to North America this summer for his Divide tour and the good news is that he is kicking off the tour right in our back yard. Ed is starting the tour smack dab in the middle of the country coming to Kansas City, MO, at the Sprint Center June 29th. Don’t worry he is coming back to St.Louis in September so if you miss the first concert you have another chance.

Coming to North American this summer, go here https://t.co/Hjpv5qcz1K for details on the fan pre-sale that starts this Mon 13th March. pic.twitter.com/roiUsPoBQB — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 8, 2017

Also, following all of the success of Divide, Ed Sheeran says he wants to make a film that he would star in and make the entire soundtrack. This would not be Ed Sheeran’s first time in front of a camera as he was a recurring character in FX’s discontinued series The Bastard Executioner.