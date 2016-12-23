Dirty@30 12/30/2016

Brad Pitt Supervised Visits; Rob Kardashian Hospitalized; Adele’s SecretsHow did Brad Pitt spend Christmas

Supervised. Their therapist along with the 6 children had a wonderfully, supervised, Christmas gift exchange. After the not so pretty divorce and custody battle, Angelina Jolie has full physical custody according to their current custody agreement currently.

Rob Kardashian Hospitalized

Rob checked himself into the hospital Wednesday night, due to not “feeling well.” He recognized that his symptoms were diabetes-related. Blac Chyna, and his mom Kris Jenner were by his side during the hospitalization. No reason for the over night stay has been released, however sources say the constant fights with Blac Chyna and his family have made him depressed and his diet has been terrible.

Adele Secretly Married

Seen below, Adele doing some shopping in Beverly Hills, in dark glasses and an oversized hat didn’t disguise her and that gold band on that certain finger. The wedding was planned to be on one of the school holidays so Simon’s daughter could be in the ceremony. It was said to be Christmas, and since seeing Adele and the ring, it appears it’s official. Adele nor her rep has confirmed nor denied the marriage.