Dirty@3012/20/2016

Kanye West, Blac Chyna leaves Rob, 4th Harmony

Kanye West

What Ye does in the dark comes to light! Back in 2012 Kanye gave away a laptop that had a tape of intimate encounters on it. In his song “Real Friends” he raps “I had a cousin that stole my laptop that I was f’n b’s on. Paid that guy 250 thousand just to get it from him.” So that’s apparently true. Ye paid off his cousin so he wouldn’t release his sex tape on the old laptop. It’s said that the sex tape has started his decline. If a member of his own family could take 250 thousand dollars, who can he trust? Around the same time West’s mom had passed away and he feels partially responsible.

Blac Chyna Leaves Rob and Takes Dream!

The couple had a huge Instagram fight, and when Rob got home Blac Chyna and newborn baby dream were gone. Shortly after the ugly comments, Rob posted a picture of him and Blac Chyna later apologizing.

5th Harmony Now 4th Harmony?

Camila Cabello’s last few weeks as 1/5th of 5th Harmony. 5th Harmony group members say Camila has been hiding the fact that she planned on leaving and then had her team announce and confirm her departure to them. Camila on the other hand says, her team announcing it, “is simply not true.” Cabello added she “did not intend on ending things with the group this way. 5th Harmony’s remaining members took to twitter saying this….