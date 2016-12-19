Dirty@30 12/15/2016

Fifth Harmony, Ariana Grande Stalker, Rob & Chyna Season Two

Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui was busted with pot. She was not arrested for possession, she did however receive a citation. A TSA employee at the airport allegedly found marijuana in the singers carry-on bag as she was going through for her flight to Brazil where she was due to preform.

Ariana Grande

Ariana’s stalker from Massachusetts, Timothy Normandin was given three years probation after he plead guilty to criminal harassment. Normandin sent Ariana unwanted gifts including a 42-pound pumpkin, 8 Yankee Candles and a rock from the White Mountains in New Hampshire and texted her numerous time. Normandin is said to have many mental heath issues so additionally to probation, Tim was ordered to continue his counselling.

Rob & Chyna

E! News announced that Rob & Chyna, a reality series featuring Rob Kardashian and fiancée Blac Chyna have been renewed for a second season. It is reported that season 2 will feature eight episodes and is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2017.