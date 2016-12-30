Dirty@30 01/3/2016

Mariah Carey NYE Fail; Drake and JLO New Years; Sia Files For DivorceMariah Carey Is Feeling Emotions

For her NYE performance Mariah didn’t sing much, or really at all. She claims she experienced technical difficulties. After stumbling through “Emotions” and not being ale to keep up with prerecorded track she just stopped singing “We Belong Together” after she pulled the microphone away and the vocals kept going. At the end of the performance Mariah tweeted “Stuff Happens.” What a hot mess!

Drake and JLO

DraLo were seen on snapchat kissing and grinding on each other for New Years at a Winter Wonderland Party with their new single playing in the back ground.

Sia Files For Divorce

What is Sia’s New Years Resolution? To never look back. Sia has filed for divorce from husband Erik Lang on December 20th. The couple have only been married for 2 years.