Dirty@30 01/09/2017

Harry Styles New Album; Kim K Robbers Arrested; Meryl Streep Throwing ShadeHarry Styles Dropping Solo Album

Harry Styles has a solo album dropping and according to an insider and instead of doing it around his new movie, rumor has it it’ll be around the Grammy’s. Harry’s new movie coming out is called Dunkirk, a World War II movie, releasing July, 2017.

Kim K’s Robbers Arrested

Seventeen people have been arrested in correlation to the Kim’s robbery. In October Kim was held at gunpoint, tied up and locked in a bathroom at her hotel in Paris. Police raided the addressed of the 17 arrested in South France after the suspects DNA was found at the hotel. They discovered cash and documents. Check out the surveillance video.

Meryl Streep Throwing Shade

Meryl accepted her Cecil B DeMille award, and throws shade at President-elect Donald Trump. Meryl delivered an emotional speech at the Golden Globes. During the speech she criticized President-elect Donald Trump, without even saying his name. Trump Reportedly imitated a reporter while campaigning for president. In November the President-elect drew criticism for his mocking of New York Times reporter, Serge Kovaleski. The reporter has arthrogryposis, a congenital condition that affects joint movement. She said things like “disrespect invites disrespect” and “violence invites violence.” Additionally she said “when powerful use their position to bully others we all lose.” Donald Trump of course responds with tweets.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017