Dirty@30 01/06/2017

Souja Boy Throwing Shade; Kendall Jenner New Ink; Nicki Confirms SplitSoulja Boy Throws Shade at Chris Brown

Soulja Boy is bringing Chris Browns daughter into their beef. Soulja stealing pics from Chris Browns baby mama of his daughter Royalty with Floyd Mayweather saying things like, “The champ says I got this, chilled with Royalty tonight at Floyd’s House.” Chris Brown responded saying “Number one rule, no girls, no daughters, no kids. Stop talking about my daughter bro.”

Kendall Jenner has new ink

Is it real? Kendall is on the cover of V Magazine and so is her giant snake tattoo. Jenner was faux-inked in honor of the magazine’s “Forever Yours” issue. Would you get inked to be on the cover of a magazine? I know I would!

Nicki Confirms Her Split

Nicki tweets about “Your Love” and how she doesn’t want it Meek Mill. Meek responds to Nicki on Instagram, which later was deleted, but guess who is quick? Caught you Meek.

To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017