Dirty@30 01/05/2017

Khloe K Speaks Out About Kim’s Silence; Mariah’s Firing Hiatus; Bradelina Court Documents

Khloe Speaks Out

Khloe says her family has had a “hectic year,” but definitely a year of growth. After her Paris robbery, and husbands hospitalization, Khloe hopes that her sister Kim continues her healing in 2017. Khloe says “with everything that’s happened this year, Kim has really had to redefine her priorities. Time does heal and I think she’s in a much better place now. Kim finally returned to social media after her 3 month silence and shares her first selfie on Spanchat.



Mariah Carey Firing Hiatus

Mariah fired her creative director Anthony Burrell. Apparently Burrell moved Mariah’s back up singers off stage before the performance, which left her without their vocal support when the malfunction happened. Mariah sources say there’s countless reasons he’s not returning to the team in 2017. I think we all know where it stems from. (Hint: NYE performance, or lack there of.)

Brad and Angelia Documents Sealed

Angelina’s attorney has finally responded to Brad’s request to seal documents, the lawyer also claims that Pitt is “terrified that the public will learn the truth.” Brad claps back nd says this move should be made to protect the children! Brad was cleared of all charges of abuse by the FBI and the DCFS.