Dirty@30 01/04/2017

Janet Jackson Welcomes New Son; Kim Kardashian Returns; Demi Levato Single

Michael Jackson Returns?

Janet Jackson welcomes newborn son, who unfortunately was not named Michael. Janet and husband Wissam Al Mana did however decide on the name Eissa. It’s pronounced EYS-AH and means “salvation.” Janet is 50 years old, and this is her first son! Welcome baby Eissa!

Kim K Returns

Kim has resurfaced on social media! Yesterday she started by changing her profile picture on Facebook, then posted a pic on Instagram, and then shared some adorable family videos on Snapchat. Welcome back Kimmy K!

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Demi Lovato Single

Demi Dumps UFC fighter Luke Rockhold! The two started dating this summer and became public in November. Sources close to Demi say she’s already moved on to MMA fighter, Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos. According to photos, they rang in the New Year together!