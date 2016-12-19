Dirty@30 12/22/2016

Nicki Minaj New Flame; Camila Cabello 2017 Plans; Blac Chyna lies

Nicki Minaj Has a New Flame

Nicki Minaj rumors are spreading like wild fire that her and Fetty Wap are a thing, and Nicki loves it. She knows its getting under Meek Mills skin. Nicki and Fetty Wap have been working on a lot of music lately. So far sources say its strictly professional but we know better. Nicki had wanted to start a family with Meek for awhile but she couldn’t even get a proposal out of him.

Camila Cabello Has 2017 Plans Already

A source close to Camila said that “Lots of things are moving forward for Camila. She will be preforming on The Voice, Wango Tango, and next years Jingle Ball.

Blac Chyna Signs with Adidas

Blac Chyna is in midst of signing with Adidas for a $250,000 two-shoe contract. Additionally to design work, Chyna would have to wear Adidas at media events and in public. According to TMZ Blac Chyna said that offer was just too low. However, Adidas denied offering Blac Chyna a shoe contract, saying “This is 1 trillion percent false, she has never been on our radar.”