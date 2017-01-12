Dirty@30 01/10/2017

Jamie Foxx Attacked; Miley’s Married; Kim Kardashian UpdateJamie Foxx Attacked

Jamie Foxx was reportedly attacked at Catch, a restaurant in L.A. Jamie’s attacker allegedly managed to pull Foxx down on the table however Jamie over powered him with a choke hold. Obviously the person that attacked Mr. Foxx, and Jamie himself were forced to leave. Here is his video explaining his side of the story. Well, Foxx got us good. It was all fake! Jamie was doing it all as a hoax to promote his new movie Sleepless! He says he wants 2017 to be violence free but if you do want to see him kick some a** go see his new movie!

Miley’s Married

Miley Cyrus rang in the New Year with her husband? That’s right her and Liam tied the knot, and rang in the New Year with her now #inlaws and shared a picture on her Instagram! Congrats Miley and Liam!

Family! #inlaws (no law) A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:28pm PST



Kim Kardashian Update

Well, more information about Kim’s robbery has been released. Most of the arrested were in their 40s, 50s, and 60s. The oldest arrested was 72. One of the 17 is a driver for a limo company frequently used by the Kardashians when they’re in Paris. So is it an inside job? Kim has not identified any arrested.