Dirty@30 12/21/2016

Drake and J.LO; Blac Chyna Alleged Abuse; PETA Slams Bieber

DRAKE AND J.LO

Drake and Jennifer Lopez might just be a thing. They are working on music together and a source says that things between them “is not what you would assume but it’s clearly going that direction.” Drake rented out Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood and Jen was his guest. The restaurant was closed to the public.

BLAC CHYNA ALLEGED ABUSE

Blac Chyna allegedly hit Rob Kardashian while drunk the night before their split! As we know on Monday Rob Kardashian apologized to Blac Chyna via Instagram for all his “flaws/issues.” However, according to a new source it was actually Blac Chyna who became violent. It is alleged that she was “punching him in his back and arms and was in a drunken rage.” The fight only stopped when Corey Gamble came in and “ripped Chyna off Rob.”

PETA SLAMS BIEBER

Justin Bieber was seen in West Hollywood wearing an oversized fur coat, and when paparazzi asked Biebs if the coat was real, he responded with “Hell yeah, its f’n real.” The president of PETA addressed Bieber’s coat by saying “I sometimes think that Justin Bieber needs a brain scan, as I suspect his mirror neurons -the seat of empathy- are underdeveloped or undeveloped, given he acts like a self-absorbed, childish, showoff. He seems incapable of seeing how his buying habits cause needless suffering to animals, such as baby tigers, baby monkeys and wild coyotes. Biebs hasn’t responded yet.