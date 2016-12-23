Dirty@30 12/27/2016

Mariah Carey Sued, Kim and Kanye Split, Camila Cabello New LabelMariah Carey Sued

Mariah Carey is facing a lawsuit for cancelling on a choir at the last minute, and by last minute I mean 2 days before they were to start tech rehearsals. Broadway Inspirational Voices, which is a choir of Broadway artists, threatened to sue Mariah’s management team for cancelling. The “All I want for Christmas Is You” show was b0oked for the Beacon Theater and that Mariah’s management team secured earlier this year because she desperately wanted the choir on her show.

Kim and Kanye Split

Rumor mill is running hard. Kim and Kanye have rumored to be split up and at Kris Jenner’s holiday bash, Kim was wearing a lip ring and not her wedding ring. Hmm. Additionally, Kanye wasn’t seen at the holiday party, and there’s no way you could miss him with his bright pink hair.

Camila Cabello New Signing Company

Sources say Camilla Cabello is signing with Sony after her split with 5th Harmony. Sources also say that Camilla Cabello will soon be known as just Camila.