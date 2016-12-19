Dirty@30 12/13/2016

Lamar Odom Rehab, Kanye Not Doing Tour, Justin Bieber Hockey FIGHTER

Lamar Odom Goes to Rehab

Khloe Kardashian’s soon to be ex-husband Lamar Odom checked himself into rehab. He’s been in rehab for about 4 days now and says he wants to work on his mental and physical health for the next chapter of his life. He hasn’t fallen off the wagon, but he understands the importance of maintaining his sobriety.

Kanye is NOT Returning To Tour

That’s right, Kanye tour rumors were all false. Kanye is not retuning to tour, at least not in January. Sorry Ye fans.

Justin is Feisty

Justin takes his ice rink games very seriously. He was playing in a beer league in L.A. and another player slices and blocks Justin’s shot breaking his stick in half and Justin squares up! Check out the video below!

P.S. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TALOR SWIFT!