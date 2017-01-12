Daily Dirty: 1/11/17

Fetty Wap Sex Tape; Kim Kardashian Update; Mariah Carey Walk of Fame Star

Fetty Wap Sex Tape

A sex tape between Fetty and his ex Alexis Sky, has been released and he’s not happy. He sent Alexis a cease-and-desist. Alexis responded on Instagram and posted a picture of a quote saying “No weapon formed against me shall prosper.” Under the picture it said “All of this is so crazy and embarrassing! To think somebody would want to expose my personal life with the world is so disgusting but I have full faith in Gods work and I know I’m covered. Sorry to my family and supporters for this.” The Instagram post has since been removed.

Kim Kardashian Update

Kim K’s limo driver was one of the 17 people arrested in correlation with her robbery in Paris last October. TMZ reported that Michael Mader, the limo driver was released with no criminal charges. UNIC, the limo company insists neither it nor Madar have any connection to the robbery.

Mariah Carey Walk of Fame Star

Mariah Carey’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star has been vandalized. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce called the LAPD. The star had been defaced with a question mark. It cost the Hollywood Historic Trust $1500 to remove the damage. The vandalizee has reportedly owned up to the act on their Instagram. Authorities are reviewing surveillance cameras to determine who actually committed the crime. When convicted, they will receive a felony vandalism charge. Mariah has made no comment.