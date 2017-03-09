Listen Live
Dirty @ 30 Monday March 13

March 13, 2017 Leave a comment

Who is new AGT host? Why was Bieber ticked off at a fan? Kim K. talks about paris robbery…she thought she was going to be shot in the back!

So Nick cannon’s replacement as host for AGT is…..

 

 

 

Justin Bieber was not happy with a young fan in Australia trying to take a selfie…

<iframe src=”//cdnapisec.kaltura.com/p/591531/sp/59153100/embedIframeJs/uiconf_id/6740162/partner_id/591531?iframeembed=true&playerId=kaltura_player_1413478522&entry_id=0_68bozxv6″ width=”664″ height=”421″ allowfullscreen webkitallowfullscreen mozAllowFullScreen frameborder=”0″ style=”width: 700; height: 394px;”></iframe> 

