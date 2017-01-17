Did Selena Gomez Just Drop A Sample of New Music?

Selenators have been losing their minds all weekend thinking she just dropped a new song. But the thing is…

it’s not her track.

It all started when this showed up on Selena Instagram.

When the people who changed your life create magic @imjmichaels @tranterjustin I'm so happy for you guys -one of my favorite songs they have ever written A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 15, 2017 at 7:47pm PST

While the voice sounds like Selena, and she is lip-synching to the song, it’s not hers. In fact, it’s the debut from a girl by the name of Julia Michaels. She’s a songwriter who has been around for quite a while and is responsible for tunes like Selena’s “Good For You”, Nick Jonas “Close”, Hailee Steinfeld’s “Love Myself”, and Bieber’s “Sorry”, as well as tracks for Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, Britney Spears, Rita Ora, 5th Harmony, and Demi Lovato. See the full IMPRESSIVE list here. She got her start writing the “Austin and Aly” theme song for the Disney Channel.

But this time around, it’s her turn, with the new single, “Issues”.

In fact, you may have just heard her on air with Ryan Seacrest the other day.

So sorry Selenators, but you’ll have to wait a bit longer. We still say there’s a duet coming with The Weeknd. In the meantime, we dig this new track!