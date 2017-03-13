Daylight Spendings

Daylight Saving Time has finally hit, and I know I’m not the only one feeling the effects of this, I hate losing an hour!! The point of Daylight Savings is to save money and energy. However, there are many issues with this and it turns out it’s costing us more money and frustration than anything else. Take this for example, once Indiana finally adopted Daylight Savings Time it led to more energy usage by people in the state not less.

There was also a study done by JP Morgan Chase Institute in which they analyzed the financial transactions immediately after the time change in LA, they found that people spend about 1% more a month after the spring time change. However, spending did decrease by 3.5% in the period after the fall time change. It was concluded that commuters heading home in the dark are less interested in running errands on the way home.

I honestly believe that Daylight Saving Time is pointless. Let’s just fall back and stay there! Let us know what you think in the comments below.