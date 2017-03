Dave Chappelle Is Back And He Is Better Than Ever

The Comedy legend Dave Chappelle is back, and he has two new stand-up comedy specials that just dropped on Netflix today. This is Chappelle’s first special since he dropped the Chappelle’s Show back in 2006. Does Dave still have it? If you subscribe to Netflix you can find out! The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas are both available to stream.

If you still have not seen the official trailer for the comedy specials, you can watch it right here:

Love him or hate him, he is back baby!