Daily Dirty With Jaime 9/1/17

Corinne And DeMario From BIP Are Back Together?; Kendall Jenner And Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking In Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Corinne And DeMario From BIP Are Back Together?

The Bachelor in Paradise stars were leaving Nightingale Wednesday night in L.A. where Corinne and DeMario were ALL OVER each other. She hugged, climbed and kissed him. Corinne claimed she had no recollection of a sexual encounter she had with DeMario during ‘BiP’ filming, and that triggered a sexual assault investigation. Warner Bros. concluded she was lucid the entire time. See what Corinne and DeMario had to say for themselves.

Kendall Jenner And Gigi Hadid No Longer Walking In Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show?

Kendall Jenner shocked fans when it was revealed that she’s not walking in the VS Fashion Show in Nov of 2017, scheduled to be in China. Kendall has an exclusive multi-million dollar contract to be the face of lingerie line, La Perla, and their no competition clause means no more Victoria’s Secret. Recently, Gigi Hadid also announced that she will be walking in the VS fashion show, even though back in February, Gigi shared a video on Instagram of her squinting her eyes and holding up a Buddha biscuit. She was then called racist and told to stay out of China.