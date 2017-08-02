Daily Dirty With Jaime 8/2/17

Kanye West Sues Insurance Company For $10 Million; Louis Tomlinson Confirms Zayn Is His Mate Again; Kesha Announces Rainbow Tour Dates

Kanye West Sues Insurance Company

Kanye West has filed a $10 million lawsuit that claims an insurance company is withholding payments after his canceled tour. West and his company, Very Good Touring, Inc., filed a loss claim two days after he checked himself into a psychiatric center, but he claims the company has yet to pay up, Nor have they provided anything approaching a coherent explanation about why they have not paid, or any indication if they will ever pay or even make a coverage decision, implying that Kanye’s use of marijuana may provide them with a basis to deny the claim and retain the money.

Louis Tomlinson Confirms Zayn Is His Mate

Fast forward two years later and it seems as though the boys are bros again! Tomlinson confirmed this news during a candid chat on Monday on Andy Cohen’s radio show. It’s said it was Louis’ now deceased mother, who inspired the Louis to reach out to and reconcile with his ex-bandmate. When asked, “Louis said we talked it out like adults and we’re mates again.”

Kesha Announces Rainbow Tour Dates

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old musician announced she’s taking her act on the road this fall. “My new album Rainbow is dedicated to my fans. And I’m so excited to be able to invite you all to come boogie with me on my new Rainbow Tour,” she says. “I would not have made it to this point without my animals and supporters so now come out and join the celebration with me.” She will be in Kansas City, October 23rd 2017!

Full list of dates here.